Gboard for Android gets real-time translations

An update to Google’s “third-party” keyboard on Android, Gboard, is rolling out today and it has plenty of suggestions to make to you.

Emoji and GIF autocompletes will now be provided and there’s also search tools for emoji, GIFs and the web for right-to-left languages. Voice typing gets a fresh interface while more scenic landscapes are available as backdrops.

The best part about this update, arguably, is Google Translate integration that lets you type a prompt in English which is instantly output onto the text field.

If you want a finger or two on this, click here. If you’re with the app on iOS, you might get another update down the road.

Google
