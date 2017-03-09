Facebook Messenger Day is the latest Snapchat Stories copycat for Android and iOS
Both Facebook’s central social networking service and auxiliary Messenger app have long surpassed a billion monthly active users, with the former actually inching closer to its second billion, not to mention subsidiary WhatsApp’s own billion, as well as Instagram’s 600 million or so.
But that doesn’t mean Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is immune to competition, which is why improvements, diversification efforts, all sorts of experiments and, yes, good old fashioned rival imitation are always encouraged.
After finding inspiration in Snapchat’s strengths for WhatsApp Status, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories and even Messenger Camera features, the clear market leader mimics one of the underdogs (well, the same one) yet again with the global rollout of Messenger Day on Android and iOS.
Basically, the name says it all, as the updated Facebook Messenger app lets you “share your day” as important, unusual or just fun little events, feelings and activities unfold. You can easily snap selfies or shoot photos or videos of what’s around you from within the Messenger Day menu, add over 5,000 frames, effects and stickers for a splash of style (or lack thereof), then show the whole world what you’re up to, or merely a select few close friends.
Everything disappears after 24 hours so you can start again without worrying about storage limits or spying eyes into your wacky history, and… yeah, that’s all there is to it. That, and the obvious Snapchat Stories similarities. Oh, and fret not, deleting an unflattering Facebook Messenger Day update before those 24 hours are over is a piece of cake.