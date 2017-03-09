Phones

Carphone Warehouse now says Nokia 3310 shipping in May along with new smartphones

Demand for the Nokia 3310 astonished the CEO of Carphone Warehouse in the UK. Now, it’s time to test that demand’s patience as we see new shipping timeframes for all of HMD Global’s MWC releases.

The retailer is noting May expectancies for the fussed-about Nokia 3310, the low-end Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5. June will see the Nokia 6 expand away from China with shipments to UK customers exclusively through CW starting then. The availability of colors and pricing have not yet been made public. Details are subject to change without notice.

