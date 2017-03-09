Big Red and Ma Bell have somehow obtained stock of Apple’s toy du jour, the wireless AirPods.

9to5Mac is reporting that stock has been coming in and going out quickly in the past 24 hours with AT&T taking two batches yesterday morning and this morning. The carrier offered the earbuds for $159, promised three-day shipping whereas Apple can only promise way more than that for a wait. Verizon also took an opportunity this morning to spill its AirPods inventory for $159.97 per unit and offer two-day shipping.

Both carriers have depleted their stock as of this post. We suggest that if you’ve taken to the AirPods, keep a keen eye on the product pages.