Two more ASUS ZenFone 3 variants join Android 7.0 Nougat club
Brand dilution and product confusion are major issues for many Android device manufacturers these days, but Asus is especially weird and careless about naming its mid to high-end smartphones.
The ZenFone 3 family includes a bunch of models with very similar numbers, almost identical looks, and closely related specifications, two of which finally follow the flagship Deluxe on the Nougat bandwagon today.
Expect over-the-air 7.0 OS promotions to arrive on the ZE520KL and ZE552KL any minute now, after the ZS550KL got the ball rolling just last week. All three handsets are of course a little late (almost very late) to the build N expansion party, having had problems with earlier versions of the software update back in January.
To clear up confusion regarding the minor differences between these Asus ZenFone 3 configurations, let us point out that the “international” ZE520KL currently costs $250 on Amazon, while the ZE552KL fetches an extra 70 bucks or so, no valid US warranty in tow.
You get either 32 or 64GB internal storage space, 3 or 4GB RAM, and a 5.2 or 5.5-inch Super IPS+ LCD screen with Full HD resolution. The smaller ZE520KL obviously packs a lighter 2600 mAh battery (compared to a 3000 mAh cell inside the ZE552KL), but both third-gen ZenFones measure 7.7 mm in thickness, Snapdragon 625 power, 16/8MP cameras, fingerprint recognition on deck and everything.