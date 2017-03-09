Revealed to bear the number-skipping F3 and F3 Plus names rather than logical F2/F2 Plus monikers just a couple of days back, OPPO’s next-gen “selfie experts” were also quickly confirmed for March 23 announcements, and now we already have the scoop on the larger model’s specifications.

The somewhat shady, far from official scoop, that is, although it makes perfect sense to follow a 5.5-inch F1 Plus packing a tiny 2850mAh battery with a 6-inch OPPO F3 Plus upgrading cell capacity to a much healthier 4000mAh.

A slight bump in device thickness to a still-slim 7.35 mm feels reasonable to expect as well, alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor replacement for last year’s MediaTek Helio P10 silicon. Your respectable 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, up to 256GB microSD support, and Full HD screen resolution should stay in place, while the most important enhancements reportedly involve “traditional” photography prowess and especially selfie skills.

Instead of just the one 16MP front-facing camera and 13MP rear shooter, the OPPO F3 Plus is tipped to sport a 16 + 8 megapixel dual setup on its façade, as well as a single 16MP cam on its back. The one thing we don’t want to believe about the upcoming selfie-focused phablet is that it might run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Meanwhile, we still have no idea what the regular-sized OPPO F3 will bring to the vanity-encouraging table when it launches in the Philippines, India and probably other markets alongside the Plus exactly two weeks from today.