The Galaxy C5 Pro slides into China for $362

Samsung’s commitment to upkeeping its lower-end models is ever strong, though this time around, it was quite silent.

The Galaxy C5 Pro launched in China just this week as the smaller sibling to the C7 Pro that got an earlier start in the country. And for what you get in specs above (including a fingerprint sensor), a $360-ish price tag doesn’t sound too bad, but it may come across as a highball for some who are dragging around the banners of Xiaomi and the like.

The phone’s available in three colors (let’s be real, it’s blue, gold, rose gold) and one spec configuration for pre-order right now in the Middle Kingdom.

The Galaxy C9 Pro was the first of this generation’s Galaxy C-class releases, making this Galaxy C5 Pro the last that we know that needed to hit the show for now.