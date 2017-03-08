Phones

The Galaxy C5 Pro slides into China for $362

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)

Screen Size

5.2 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage (50.9GB usable)
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB

Camera

16 MP main, f/1.9, FHD video
16 MP front, f/1.9, FHD video

Battery

2,600mAh non-removable battery

Release Date

March 7th, 2017

Weight

145g

Operating System

Android

Samsung’s commitment to upkeeping its lower-end models is ever strong, though this time around, it was quite silent.

The Galaxy C5 Pro launched in China just this week as the smaller sibling to the C7 Pro that got an earlier start in the country. And for what you get in specs above (including a fingerprint sensor), a $360-ish price tag doesn’t sound too bad, but it may come across as a highball for some who are dragging around the banners of Xiaomi and the like.

The phone’s available in three colors (let’s be real, it’s blue, gold, rose gold) and one spec configuration for pre-order right now in the Middle Kingdom.

The Galaxy C9 Pro was the first of this generation’s Galaxy C-class releases, making this Galaxy C5 Pro the last that we know that needed to hit the show for now.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, availability, China, Galaxy C5 Pro, mid-ranger, Pricing, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.