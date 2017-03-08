T minus 2 days until HTC U Ultra ships to the US
Here’s a nice reminder that the HTC U Ultra exists in 2017: the Snapdragon 821-toting phablet was revealed in mid-January with two screens finally has a hard ship date for US customers.
We’re kinda jealous that we’ve had to sit back to Taiwan’s showboat model last month. UK customers have already had a week to experience the liquid surface material on their units and it seems that those in the former colony of India have had two days to do so. Americans will have to wait a little more before playing withe the U Ultra on their own accord — specifically, the ship date is mentioned as March 10 on HTC’s US website.
Our video preview of the phone is here if you need a memory jog. Also keep in mind that the $749 device comes with 64GB of storage, is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and the typical GSM culprits and comes with UH OH breakage protection.