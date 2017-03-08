The world of Samsung mid-rangers is a wide swath, ranging from dirt-cheap to pretty much premium flagship. Unlike the release we just saw in China, India’s getting closer to that ceiling.

The company has officially publicized two new Galaxy A (2017) phones for the subcontinent. Technically, the phones are just called the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7.

Both phones come in dual-SIM configurations standard. They’re also the first in the A-series with IP68 ingress resistance. Fingerprint sensors and NFC are a must for Samsung Pay to happen in a country that’s digitizing its money. The cameras get credit for packing pure performance on both sides with no physical bump. They’re also one of the first to feature USB-C ports, too. Otherwise, the spec gap between A5 and A7 mostly comes to size restraints.

Black and gold will be the two colors for the two phones. Buyers can track down offline sources and grab an A5 for Rs. 28,990 ($435) or an A7 for Rs. 33,490 ($503). No word on where we’ll see the A3 pop up in this situation.