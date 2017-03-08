Phones

Samsung makes Galaxy A7 (2017) in India official along with Galaxy A5 (2017)

Overview
Processor

Exynos 7 Series 7880
Octa-core (8x1.9GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T830 MP3 GPU

Screen Size

A5: 5.2 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)
A7: 5.7 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~386 ppi)

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB

Camera

16 MP main, f/1.9
16 MP front, f/1.9

Battery

A5: 3,000mAh non-removable battery
A7: 3,600mAh non-removable battery
Fast charging

Release Date

March 6th, 2017

Materials

Glass panels with aluminum frame

Operating System

Android

The world of Samsung mid-rangers is a wide swath, ranging from dirt-cheap to pretty much premium flagship. Unlike the release we just saw in China, India’s getting closer to that ceiling.

The company has officially publicized two new Galaxy A (2017) phones for the subcontinent. Technically, the phones are just called the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7.

Both phones come in dual-SIM configurations standard. They’re also the first in the A-series with IP68 ingress resistance. Fingerprint sensors and NFC are a must for Samsung Pay to happen in a country that’s digitizing its money. The cameras get credit for packing pure performance on both sides with no physical bump. They’re also one of the first to feature USB-C ports, too. Otherwise, the spec gap between A5 and A7 mostly comes to size restraints.

Black and gold will be the two colors for the two phones. Buyers can track down offline sources and grab an A5 for Rs. 28,990 ($435) or an A7 for Rs. 33,490 ($503). No word on where we’ll see the A3 pop up in this situation.

Via
Android Police
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, fingerprint sensor, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), India, News, Pricing, Samsung, Specs, water resistance
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.