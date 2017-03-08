Aaaand we’re back to discussing possible price points, as well as some prospective colors for the fast-approaching-but-not-quite-here Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. After all, we think we know almost everything else about the dual-edged, super-slim-bezeled Android flagship duo, though maybe there’s still room for a last-minute surprise or two.

Just as previously rumored by several different sources in several different markets, the S8 and S8+ are unlikely to come cheap. They’ll probably be costlier than their predecessors, and with good reason. But at least the extravagant $1,000 (or €1,000) mark is still a ways off, which likely means these two will be slightly more affordable than that game-changing iPhone 8 in the fall.

Specifically, an increasingly dependable tipster claims on Twitter based on info from an unnamed “EU retailer”, the regular Galaxy S8 should set you back €799, with the plus-sized variant fetching an extra 100 Euro. That’s roughly $845 and $950 respectively, although we figure the European tags will ultimately translate to $799 and $899 stateside.

Compared to the S7 and S7 Edge, you’re thus looking at €/$100 or so premiums across the board, and certain insiders have told us to expect a bump in base internal storage from 32 to 64GB.

Last but not least, the first three “confirmed” paint jobs include black, silver and a swanky-sounding violet, with no mention of “orchid gray” this time around. Violet is absolutely not the same thing, by the way, and it’s no “blue coral” lookalike either. Color us intrigued.