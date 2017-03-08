There’s usually not much going on in the mobile world on the heels of MWC (especially a jam-packed edition like the one we just witnessed), but in addition to actual commercial launches of the LG G6, Huawei P10, Sony Xperia XZ Premium or BlackBerry KEYone, we can also look forward to Samsung Galaxy S8 and OPPO F3 announcements around the corner.

Yes, we have a date to go with the names of OPPO’s next-gen “selfie experts” that we saw revealed in the Philippines the other day, and it’s unwisely close to S8’s D-Day. Specifically, March 23, i.e. the Thursday ahead of the year’s most highly anticipated Wednesday.

“The new era of dual selfie camera” will however probably begin with another relatively affordable, relatively powerful, overall well-balanced mid-range Android duo, focusing heavily on your obsession with… your face.

Remember, last spring’s F1 Plus and the late summer 2016-released F1s didn’t exactly go for Galaxy S7 or iPhone 7’s jugular in other departments besides self-portrait quality, and the same can be said about the OPPO F3 and F3 Plus when compared to the GS8 or LG G6.

Then again, given the number leap in the branding of these mysterious selfie experts, we wouldn’t rule out substantial performance improvements across the board. Perhaps you’re getting “expert” processors this time around, higher-res screens and better rear cameras alongside a pair of front-facing snappers that may “borrow” the 20 + 8MP setup from fellow BBK-supervised Vivo devices. We’ll soon find out.