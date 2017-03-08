Phones

Carphone Warehouse claims Nokia 3310 demand “astonishing”

Contents
Advertisement

UK SIM-free phone shop Carphone Warehouse has had one heck of a week tailing the revival of Nokia’s global mobile ambitions through brand licensee HMD Global.

Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at the retail chain, said to The Telegraph that “an astonishing groundswell” for the retro-chic Nokia 3310 has led to an “unprecedented level of demand for a feature phone”.

“Levels of pre-registrations at Carphone Warehouse are incredibly strong, proving that it’s not all hype and that consumers really want to get their hands on one,” Wilson said.

It’s not known if all of these customers will either be smashing the phone — which is a comparably fragile candybar when put against the original Nokia 3310 from 2000 — to bits or keeping it for novelty’s sake as 2G networks die down.

Search analytics firm Captify reports that “Nokia” queries sparked up 797 percent. Whether any of that attention can be moved onto the smarter entries in the company’s “pure Android” lineup is yet to be known.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
My Nokia Blog
Source
The Telegraph
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Carphone Warehouse, demand, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 3310, Nokia 3310 (2017), Pre-Orders, UK
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.