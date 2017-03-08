UK SIM-free phone shop Carphone Warehouse has had one heck of a week tailing the revival of Nokia’s global mobile ambitions through brand licensee HMD Global.

Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at the retail chain, said to The Telegraph that “an astonishing groundswell” for the retro-chic Nokia 3310 has led to an “unprecedented level of demand for a feature phone”.

“Levels of pre-registrations at Carphone Warehouse are incredibly strong, proving that it’s not all hype and that consumers really want to get their hands on one,” Wilson said.

It’s not known if all of these customers will either be smashing the phone — which is a comparably fragile candybar when put against the original Nokia 3310 from 2000 — to bits or keeping it for novelty’s sake as 2G networks die down.

Search analytics firm Captify reports that “Nokia” queries sparked up 797 percent. Whether any of that attention can be moved onto the smarter entries in the company’s “pure Android” lineup is yet to be known.