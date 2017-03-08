Seeing as how Fossil hasn’t exactly made a fortune off own-brand Q smartwatches, and Google just killed the Michael Kors Access line less than five months after its official Store debut, you’d think traditional watchmakers and fashion designers would show a little more hesitancy in joining the volatile, still-fledgling and muddled market.

But Tag Heuer insists its luxury collection of Connected wearable devices exceeded expectations, looking to finally roll out a sequel (or ten), Swarovski is only a few weeks away from its rookie solo Android Wear effort, and now Movado also confirms a “partnership with Google.”

The US-based company that was actually founded in Switzerland way back in 1881 previously helped HP manufacture a $700 or so analog smartwatch with no screen or fancy features like wrist payments.

This time, a watch “designed specifically for Android Wear 2.0” is in the pipeline, dubbed Movado Connect, priced at $495 and up, headed for the US, Caribbean, Canada and the UK in fall of 2017, and sporting a “proprietary edge-to-edge crystal design”, among others.

The Movado Connect “collection” will include “five unique customizable dials” obviously inspired by the iconic “dumb” Museum watch (pictured above in a recent incarnation), all offering access to “thousands” of apps, from Android Pay to Google Fit, also supporting Google Assistant interaction and always-on display functionality.

Alas, that’s all we know right now, with more details coming to Baselworld later this month, and surprise, surprise, Google “partnerships” also signed for two other high-profile Movado Group brands. Namely, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, whose stylish Android Wear 2.0 products are launching “fall of 2017” as well.