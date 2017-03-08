Verizon officially delivers Android 7.0 Nougat to Moto Z Play Droid Edition
It all started so nice and early for Moto Z phones on their seemingly sure way to modern, silky smooth software, but not all members of the modular family have been created equal, and while some received over-the-air Nougat goodies back in November, others waited until last month, and the Z Play Droid Edition barely jumps on the Android 7.0 bandwagon today.
Bad Verizon! On the bright side, the Big Red-locked Full HD 5.5-incher, headphone jack and all, no longer costs $17 a month, but a measly $10 for two years, from both the nation-leading carrier and Best Buy.
There are also many more exciting Moto Mods in the pipeline, so at the end of the day, if you’re a VZW fan, don’t need Quad HD screen resolution, premium Snapdragon 820 processing power or 4GB RAM, this feels like a very smart buy.
In addition to “traditional” audio connectivity, the Moto Z Play Droid brings respectable 16 and 5MP cameras with rear and front LED flash to the table, 3GB RAM, expandable 32GB storage, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, Super AMOLED display, 3510mAh battery with fast charging, “sophisticated” looks, and fingerprint recognition.
As for Android 7.0 Nougat, you know what it’s all about. Easier multitasking, smarter notifications, quick setting customization, emojis, emojis and emojis, as well as improved energy efficiency, overall performance and security. It’s a game changer, no matter how late it arrives to your particular Marshmallow-based device.