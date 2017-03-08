Forget everything you thought you knew about Apple’s upcoming 10th-anniversary edition of the industry-transforming iPhone, as a rumor-mongering Japanese tech blog claims it’s all still subject to change, last-minute delay or altogether cancellation.

And Macotakara does mean all of it, including the choice and split between OLED and LCD screen technology, physical home button absence, various build materials, their use and prospective blends, as well as commercial launch dates.

The only features insiders believe to be etched in stone for at least one of three 2017 iPhone models are oddly enough wireless charging support, unsurprisingly dual camera setups, and the “basic concept of a 5 inch liquid crystal display.” 5 (or 5.1, or 5.15) inches with an additional “function area” taking care of UI navigation, we presume, filling up a space of around 5.8 overall, squeezing into the standard body of a 4.7-inch iPhone 7s sporting typical bezels.

That much is reportedly settled, along with Lightning connectivity retention, but otherwise, literally anything is possible. The so-called iPhone 8 could end up branded as iPhone Edition, even borrowing the extravagant price of the luxury Apple Watch Edition, most likely seeing daylight together with lower-cost 7s and 7s Plus versions in September ahead of a “much later” actual rollout.

Multiple prototypes are still being tested, taking into consideration many yield factors, with OLED adoption separately rumored once again as growing from 40 percent this year to 80 in 2018 and 100 percent only in 2019. That probably means one 2017 “edition”, two next year, and finally, three the year after, as Apple looks to complete its long overdue transition away from LCD.