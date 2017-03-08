HTC U Ultra unboxing: the box doesn’t cheap out (Video)

Remember when we said that it was kinda ridiculous how you had to pay $749 for a phone that doesn’t really compare with the Galaxy Note 7, but at least fills the phablet void of the winter 2017? Well, it’s all justified somehow.

If you’re catching up on the HTC U Ultra some two months after its official launch, you’ve come at a pretty good time — the phone’s shipping all over the place one way or another and we’re about to see one of the major global features of the phone turned on for the first time: the AI-driven Sense Companion. Well, in order to review that, we have to unbox a device.

Jaime Rivera has the lovely surprises you’ll come into when you pull apart the cardboard on the “commanding” U Ultra.