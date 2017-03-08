Phones

HTC U Ultra on eBay in dual-SIM configuration at a surprise discount for US sold out

Contents
Advertisement

If you believe in never paying the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for anything, then never-msrp, a highly-rated seller on eBay, had a deal for you.

Amazingly, US buyers were able to grab the 64GB HTC U Ultra in a dual-SIM configuration with full T-Mobile cellular support and good usability on AT&T (only Band 29 and 30 LTE is missing) for $635.99. It shipped from Houston for free.

Of course, past tense is necessary because all four colors of the device have been sold out. Yep, pretty fast. We’re not sure if more inventory is coming in, so we’d keep a tab on this.

A reminder that units bought directly from HTC USA are single-SIM, cost $749 and begin shipping on Friday.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life
Source
eBay
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Deal, Discount, Ebay, HTC, News, U Ultra, US
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.