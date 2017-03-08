If you believe in never paying the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for anything, then never-msrp, a highly-rated seller on eBay, had a deal for you.

Amazingly, US buyers were able to grab the 64GB HTC U Ultra in a dual-SIM configuration with full T-Mobile cellular support and good usability on AT&T (only Band 29 and 30 LTE is missing) for $635.99. It shipped from Houston for free.

Of course, past tense is necessary because all four colors of the device have been sold out. Yep, pretty fast. We’re not sure if more inventory is coming in, so we’d keep a tab on this.

A reminder that units bought directly from HTC USA are single-SIM, cost $749 and begin shipping on Friday.