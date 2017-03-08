BlackBerry Aurora launches in Indonesia as a more conventional smartphone
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 305 GPU
5.5 inches AMOLED
720 x 1280 (~268 ppi)
4GB RAM
32GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB
13 MP main, phase detection autofocus
8 MP front
3,000mAh non-removable battery
March 9th, 2017
178 grams
Android 7.0 Nougat
If you can do without the keyboard on the KEYone and tend to like what you see out of the DTEK50 and DTEK60, the BlackBerry Aurora should be something that fits the bill for plenty of Indonesians. In fact, fans can take pride in the fact that the Aurora is built in the country, too.
BB Merah Putih, a licensee-partner firm associated with carrier Telkomsel, has brought the once-rumored, now-realized mid-ranger to market. In addition to the specs above, the Aurora marks the first dual-SIM device under BlackBerry’s name.
The phone is pre-selling for Rp. 3.499.000 or the equivalent of $262 and is available from multiple domestic carriers with financing in various forms through retailer Dinomarket.