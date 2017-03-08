Phones

BlackBerry Aurora launches in Indonesia as a more conventional smartphone

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 305 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches AMOLED
720 x 1280 (~268 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB

Camera

13 MP main, phase detection autofocus
8 MP front

Battery

3,000mAh non-removable battery

Release Date

March 9th, 2017

Weight

178 grams

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

If you can do without the keyboard on the KEYone and tend to like what you see out of the DTEK50 and DTEK60, the BlackBerry Aurora should be something that fits the bill for plenty of Indonesians. In fact, fans can take pride in the fact that the Aurora is built in the country, too.

BB Merah Putih, a licensee-partner firm associated with carrier Telkomsel, has brought the once-rumored, now-realized mid-ranger to market. In addition to the specs above, the Aurora marks the first dual-SIM device under BlackBerry’s name.

The phone is pre-selling for Rp. 3.499.000 or the equivalent of $262 and is available from multiple domestic carriers with financing in various forms through retailer Dinomarket.

Source
BB Merah Putih
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
announcement, Aurora, BB Merah Putih, Blackberry, indonesia, mid-ranger, News, Pre-Orders, Pricing
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.