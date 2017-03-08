Phones

Best Buy outdoes itself, now charging $5 a month ($120 total) for Sprint LG G5

We can probably all agree LG spectacularly dropped the ball with last year’s experimental (in the worst way possible) G5, quickly making a (niche) redemption play, as the V20 repeated very few of its cousin’s mistakes, and now looking to completely turn the page to a new and exciting design chapter.

But let’s think things through before splashing the cash on the seductive G6. Is the 5.7-incher in 5.2-inch clothing really worth all that extra dough? Granted, the V20 no longer sells for a measly $360 at T-Mobile, but the LG G5 is actually cheaper than ever with Best Buy, for Sprint subscribers only, and no doubt for a limited time.

Previously discounted from a grand total of $624 to $350, then $240, the Now Network-locked modular 5.3-incher costs $5 a month on two-year installment plans, amounting to a truly ridiculously low $120.

That’s not just a new all-time low price, but it’s entry-level Android territory, and yet you’re looking at Nougat software, Quad HD screen resolution, Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, a rare removable 2800mAh battery, and even free choice between titan, silver, gold and pink paint jobs. With “3-piece accessory bundles” also thrown in at no additional fee, including a charging cradle, backup battery, and USB-C adapter.

Best Buy is this close to giving the LG G5 away for free, and the only strings attached are a Sprint carrier pledge and 24-month payment deal. Come on, the phone is not that bad.

