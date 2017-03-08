It is without doubt that Apple dominates in profits in the smartphone industry. In some quarters, it even takes more than 100 percent of the profits with some manufacturers going deep into the red. But in 2016, it seems that Infinite Loop has tripped.

According to a Strategy Analytics report as relayed by The Korea Herald, Apple took 79.2 percent of the industry’s profits last year — that’s down from 91 percent in 2015. The total profit pool from the industry is an estimated $53.7 billion, meaning that $44.9 billion of it comes from Apple.

Samsung makes a sluggish improvement on the year to 14.6 percent from 14 percent, making operating profit of about $8.3 billion. This is in spite of shrunken sales and margins thanks to the Galaxy Note 7 recall debacle which allowed for Apple to overtake the chaebol in unit sales during the holiday.

Chinese Android manufacturers Huawei, OPPO and vivo each scored just over 1 percent each, each not even registering $1 billion in profits.