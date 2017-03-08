If there’s one thing that caught us off guard at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, it’s… no, not the refreshed Nokia 3310, but rather the return of tablets in the show’s spotlight, and the stagnant market’s increasingly obvious shift to productivity.

Even with Apple and Microsoft taking their time before rehashing or full-on upgrading the iPad Pro and Surface Pro 4, Samsung, Alcatel, Lenovo and HP joined hands to prove “serious” computers can still be ultraportable and lightweight, some even catering to the cash-strapped masses.

Probably not the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2017 generation though. Definitely not if it’s the same model previously rumored to measure 10.9 inches in screen diagonal, and ditch or at least significantly slim down its predecessor’s bezels.

Seemingly confirmed by a Spanish retailer of iOS gadgets and related accessories with no other details and overall dimensions awaiting official verification, the replacement of the OG 9.7-inch iPad Pro could still be accompanied to market by a lower-cost new 9.7-incher.

We’re pretty sure Apple has an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the pipeline as well, and certain tipsters also expect a 7.9-inch 2017 Mini, presumably sans Pro branding, Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil (2?) support. Alas, we’re confused about the ETAs of all these next-gen iPads. They could arrive in April, May or June, and separate launch events are a strong possibility too.