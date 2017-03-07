In a quest to fend off silicon powerhouse Samsung, two Taiwanese firms are reportedly entering a joint bid in an auction for Toshiba‘s semiconductor unit. TSMC and Foxconn will tender an offer for the unit on March 29, Liberty News reports.

The CEOs of the respective companies have been mum about union, but are not denying it. All three provide parts and services in the making of Apple’s iPhone devices.

Toshiba’s IC division makes flash memory chips for portable form factor devices, but has been looking to spin-off the unit since before the Great Recession. It has held off for the past decade in the hopes of obtaining a higher price. There are a bevy of suitors in the market from banks and capital funds like Bain Capital to direct competitors like SK Hynix and Western Digital and analogue companies like TSMC, Foxconn and Microsoft. Even Apple itself is said to be interested in the unit.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said that he is intensely invested in getting a piece of Toshiba in order to launch his conglomerate into the 8K media age of massive filesizes. A Foxconn partial-ownership of the Toshiba unit would pair well with the company’s other Japanese entity, displaymaker Sharp.

Toshiba sold off its camera division to Sony in late 2015.