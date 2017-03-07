Is it time for a super-high-end OPPO Find 9 yet? Apparently, no, despite the Snapdragon 801-powered, Quad HD 5.5-inch screen-sporting Find 7 turning three (!) years old soon.

Instead of going after all-around flagships from companies like Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, HTC or Sony, last year’s most improved smartphone manufacturer in both sales and profits looks set to unveil another one of those selfie experts with upper mid-range specs outside of a stellar front-facing camera.

Make that two seemingly fast-approaching selfie pros, of which at least one should feature a dual “secondary” shooter. Now, dual rear cams are quickly becoming customary in the world of premium handhelds, but pairs of selfie-focused front snappers remain extremely uncommon.

The OPPO F3 and F3 Plus recently sighted while casually building up their imminent arrival to the Philippines will join the limited likes of the LG V10 or Lenovo Vibe S1, though something tells us the Plus if not both models shall considerably raise the total megapixel tally.

After all, the 2016 F1 Plus and F1s came wielding 16MP single selfie cameras, compared to the 5 + 5 and 8 + 2 arrangements on the LG V10 and Lenovo Vibe S1 respectively. The “standard” F1 only packed an 8MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture, and alas, OPPO F3/F3 Plus billboards don’t go into detail about the two’s exact specs. But at least we know they’re coming.