Lenovo’s unique Moto Mod ecosystem of snap-on smartphone accessories is growing at a slow but steady pace after a limited 2016 release, thanks to creative company employees, high-profile partners like Amazon, and especially ambitious third-party developers seeking crowdfunding for their ideas, projects and prototypes.

The latest leading candidate for the title of best Moto Z-transforming product is a Physical Keyboard Mod concept that’s already managed to raise almost $25,000 of a fixed $100K Indiegogo goal with a month still left to obtain the rest of the financial support.

Tentatively slated for a July “early bird” launch, the landscape sliding 5-row QWERTY keyboard has apparently “finished the conceptual level design”, also clearing up “some technical aspects”, with “all the structural parts” simulated and validated.

In other words, development is well underway, so you may want to plunk down the $60 and up needed to get a piece of the productivity-enhancing action before it’s too late, and pricing jumps to $80, then $120.

You can choose between black, white and gold keyboard Moto Mod colors, as well as a limited $200 Livermorium “Starter Edition”, and you’re looking at a convenience-maximizing layout across the board, LED backlight, “curvy surface”, “extra depth”, and durable sliding mechanism. Take that, BlackBerry!

By the way, new campaigns are constantly added to the “Transform the Smartphone” challenge, including Inhale, TIMEWAVE and CLIKI Play recently, to name a few of the more popular ones. The former of those three, billed as “the world’s first smartphone air quality sensor for the Moto Z”, has so far raised $7,000+ alone.