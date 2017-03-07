Wearables

Fossil’s Michael Kors Android Wear watches off the Google Store

Contents
Advertisement

Fossil’s clout has slipped another bit, this time on the Google Store. Its Q series has been called off the store and now its luxury brand Michael Kors makes have fallen off the shelves.

Google’s main intent for the purge is to clear the way for native Android Wear 2.0 watches — we see that the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style are the only options at the Store right now. And in fact, we don’t see Polar and we don’t see Nixon with their Android Wear wares, either.

Yes, All of the Q series watches will get AW2 in an update, but the hardware ain’t fresh and the storefront has to be fresh.

Still, the Michael Kors detachment is not good news for Fossil as investors have balked at the company’s middling performance in the midst of its transition from luxury accessories at large to classy smartwatches.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Access Crosby, Access Dylan, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, Fossil, Google, Google Store, M600, Michael Kors, Mission, News, Nixon, Polar, Smartwatches
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.