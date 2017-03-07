It is the phone that means nothing if not for its signifier. It is the oliphant Huawei phone of 2017. It is a phone.

Being careful not to tread too far into dadaism, we find that MediaMarkt in Turkey has begun selling the Huawei P9 lite (2017). Because the Huawei P9 lite needed an update.

But according to reporting from GSMArena, this exact phone has been tracked down in Japan as the Huawei Nova lite, in Europe as the Huawei P8 lite and in the Baltic region as the Honor 8 Lite. No matter what you call it, it still has a 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 12-megapixel main camera, a Kirin 655 processor and a 3,000mAh battery.

The P9 lite (2017) is selling at ₺1,399 or about $380.