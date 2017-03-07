Huawei P10 vs Mate 9: Beauty and the Beast… (Video)

Six months separate the two of them, but they’re joined by several factors — one unifying brand being the most important.

You may take a look at the spec sheets of the Mate 9 and the P10 and say, “what’s the big deal, Huawei?” You might not get an answer that you want, but you’ll be able to understand that the differences are more than just skin deep. That comes across in the Leica cameras to the finish on the back of the phones to the mere size of them.

Juan Carlos Bagnell has a quick comparison between the two.