The recently concluded 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona stunned and delighted not just with the sheer number of interesting new smartphones unveiled ahead of an avalanche of spring commercial launches, but also, or perhaps especially, with a variety of designs, features, compelling selling points, and price tags.

Regardless of screen resolution, bezel size, camera branding, physical keyboard shape and text entry however, all MWC 2017 showstoppers had one thing in common. A 3.5mm audio jack that Apple and Motorola appeared to suggest was obsolete last year.

Not really, as it turns out, or at least not yet. We have every reason to believe Samsung will follow this year’s trend, letting Galaxy S8 users freely choose between wired and wireless headphones, though Google may actually swim against the current with the likely still-distant Pixel 2. The “premium” one, not the budget-friendly model that’s bound to get a different name anyway.

It’s obviously far too early to be certain of anything in regards to the original Pixel and Pixel XL’s sequel (s), but credible-looking internal documentation inspected by a reputable tech news website hints at such a decision being in consideration at the very least.

El Goog’s shot callers may or may not ultimately add the Pixel 2 handset (s) to the headphone jack-killing initiative, with other important features like waterproofing, Snapdragon 83X processing power and stellar cameras rumored again although far from confirmed.