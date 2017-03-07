Phones

There’s also a five-second Galaxy S8 video tour

If there’s one giant disadvantage to black hues, it’s that they absorb light and make distinct lines blurry. When it comes to leaks regarding the Galaxy S8, you’re better off relying on pictures instead of this five-second video.

It’s a Blurrycam™ production and it makes it entirely acceptable to show off an identification barcode for a pre-production Galaxy S8. The black facade blends right in with the inactive, jeweled screen. The rear features the somewhat cruddy hardware collective at top that people have been complaining about. The fingerprint reader to the right of the camera lens puts plenty of people at unease.

Our favorite part of the device is the giant sticker right below the barcode that reads:

CONFIDENTIAL

Unauthorized use prohibited

No photo allowed

Not For Sale

Do not leak info

“Do not leak info”. Gets leaked on YouTube. Oh well.

