Why are so many people still stuck paying small fortunes for traditional mobile phone service when revolutionary MVNOs like FreedomPop continue to up their WiFi-first game?

After launching an expansive refurbished smartphone program late last year, the “no-contract, no-commitment, cancel-anytime” operator wants to get its name out there even more with the introduction of a self-branded entry-level handset.

Available on British shores for the crazy low price of £59 on a “first-come, first served basis while supplies last” (so, not for long), the FreedomPop V7 can of course be paired with the network’s complimentary SIM card, including 200 minutes, 200 text messages, and 200MB data every month at absolutely no charge.

Need more? “Premium” 500, 1GB and 2GB plans will set you back a measly £5, £9 and £12 a month respectively, and you can even use the V7 on other operators, no strings attached. It’s got dual SIM support for extra choice and diversity, a 5-inch HD IPS LCD screen, 13/5MP cameras, pre-installed Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Snapdragon 210 processing power, 8GB internal storage, a microSD card slot for up to 32GB additional hoarding room, 8.2 mm waist, and an overall striking design for such an affordable device.

Unfortunately, there are no words on a FreedomPop V7 US release yet, and something tells us the low to mid-ender’s price would jump to a little more than $70 anyway. After all, stateside you get 500MB free data per month, as well as 500 texts, in addition to 200 minutes, on a “basic” plan.