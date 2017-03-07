Do we know what this means? Could it mean what we think it does? Why is Evan Blass messing with us, considering his usually detailed inside knowledge of, well, everything that goes down and is about to go down in the mobile tech world at any given time?

Undoubtedly, the famed serial leaker also going by the @evleaks alias hides something bigger up his sleeve than a “never settle”… promo image (?) which may or may not be foreshadowing the arrival of the next OnePlus flagship phone.

Until we’re offered more hints or, better yet, conclusive evidence of what’s coming, we’re unfortunately left scratching our heads and playing the guessing game. With the iterative 3T, powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, barely released a few months ago, not to mention 128GB variant delays, it feels a little early for a OnePlus 4.

Certain sources are even calling it OnePlus 5, but either way, and especially in the case of a number leap, the Chinese OEM probably needs extra time for development and significant performance upgrades. A far more reasonable theory has a new “Midnight Black” color headed to the 3T, currently available only in gunmetal and soft gold, hence the dark and mysterious nature of today’s unofficial teaser. Sadly, all we can do is wait and see.