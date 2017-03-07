Of all the respectable mid-range Android handsets LG “internationally” unveiled these past few months, AT&T chose the K4 (2017) as its next prepaid GoPhone. Not the refreshed K8 or K10, with their rear-mounted fingerprint readers and pre-installed Nougat software, not the pen-wielding Stylus 3 or Stylo 3, and not the 4500mAh battery-packing X power2 either.

Oh, well, believe it or not, it could have been even worse. It’s pretty bad, don’t get us wrong, but at least Ma Bell’s LG Phoenix 3 isn’t based on the tiny, ultra-low-end K3 (2017).

What’s ironic (read weird and just not very smart) is the Phoenix 3 actually downgrades some of the Phoenix 2’s specs while raising the price from $70 to $80. That’s hardly a fortune, but it doesn’t sound like you’re getting enough bang for your buck.

5-inch FWVGA display?! 2012 called. Android Marshmallow? That’s also what the Phoenix 2 came with out the box last year. 5MP front and 5MP rear cameras? For crying out loud, Phoenix 3’s predecessor had an 8MP shooter on its back.

The only noticeable upgrade is a 2500mAh battery (vs. 2125 on the Phoenix 2), which should run for quite some time on a single charge, given the lower-res, frugal screen. 16GB internal storage and 4G LTE connectivity wrap up the decidedly terrible spec sheet of the “distinctly curved and slim” LG Phoenix 3, rolling out March 10 with no mention of a fingerprint scanner or other redeeming features in tow.