AT&T’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Active follows regular and Edge variants on Nougat bandwagon
If you felt relieved finally seeing all US carrier-locked Galaxy S7 variants brought up to date (well, more or less) software-wise yesterday with Verizon’s late arrival to the Nougat party, you probably forgot about the AT&T-exclusive GS7 Active.
But America’s second largest wireless service provider didn’t forget its outdoors-loving subscribers, starting to hook them up today with official over-the-air Android 7.0 treats of their own. There’s no detailed changelog out just yet, although we have every reason to expect a similar if not identical set of UI tweaks and performance improvements as on the regular S7 and S7 Edge.
Apparently tipping the scales at a whopping 1.5GB or so, the extensive OS promotion is best downloaded on a strong Wi-Fi connection, with a full fuel tank on deck. Hopefully, this means S6, S6 Edge, Edge+ and Note 5 users don’t have long to wait until jumping on the build N bandwagon, both internationally and stateside.
Remember, the Galaxy S7 Active saw daylight just last summer, 5.1-inch Quad HD display, Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, plus protection against shocks, drops, salt, vibration and solar radiation in tow.
Recently discounted through Best Buy alongside the S7/S7 Edge duo, this robust slab is back being sold for a prohibitive $695 outright, or $23.17 a month with 30 installments. By the way, does anyone know if a Galaxy S8 Active is in the pipeline?