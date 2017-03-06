Phones

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 magic number: 93 percent screen-to-body ratio

The LG G6 and Galaxy S8 don’t appear to be making the A-grade in terms of screen-to-body ratio. In fact, when it comes to A-grade, the Xiaomi Mi MIX has it with a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

But that’s paltry. It’s good, but it’s paltry.

Apparently, according to MyDrivers, the company will try to remedy it with a new ratio target for the Mi MIX 2: 93 percent.

That goal’s combined with rumors of a curved AMOLED display, improved bone conduction technology for listening through the earpiece and more of that same ceramic body. Will we see it outside of China? We might have to wait until the end of the year to find out.

Remember the magic number: 93.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
MyDrivers
