Is a scratch test more valid when conducted under lab conditions and protocol or in the real world with a knife? We’ve talked about YouTuber JerryRigEverything before, now it’s time to see what Gadgety out of Israel is doing.

The team decided to meet up for drinks and play around with the LG G6‘s Gorilla Glass 5-covered back by slinging a knife across it. The result was no result at all: no scratches and no cracking. If there’s any evidence that at least the back of the phone will play nice with keys, that video is it.

Now, if only someone could take a literal stab at that FullVision display — there’s a possibility for that side’s Gorilla Glass 5 pane to be thinner in order to accommodate the touch panel’s functionality.