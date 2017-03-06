Yup, it’s that time of the year again. Baseball fans can sign up for a full season of MLB. TV Premium service come April 4 at no charge whatsoever, and all you need is a T-Mobile account.

The nation’s leading “Un-Carrier” still offers three unlimited everything lines for a modest monthly total of $100, taxes and fees included, and better yet, if you head over to a brick and mortar T-Mo store right now, you can even score a free iPhone 7.

This last deal comes with a few strings attached, of course, requiring you switch from a different operator to T-Mobile ONE service, as well as trade in an “eligible” device in perfect working condition.

Still, it’s pretty sweet you can just walk into a magenta-coated retail location, ditch your old iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge or S7 Active, and walk out with an iPhone 7 on the house, or $100 iPhone 7 Plus. Only until March 16, mind you.

Meanwhile, your gratis season-long MLB. TV Premium subscription can only be redeemed on Tuesday, April 4, from the always-giving T-Mobile Tuesdays app, including streaming rights for every out-of-market 2017 MLB game on your favorite “supported devices”, live game DVR, multi-game viewing, and other cool features. All in all, that’s a $113 value, plus a free subscription to MLB.com At Bat Premium, which is typically worth an extra $19.99. Swing and a home run!