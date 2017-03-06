Phones

Get ready for a T-Mobile Tuesday MLB freebie, and switch now for an iPhone 7 on the house

Contents
Advertisement

Yup, it’s that time of the year again. Baseball fans can sign up for a full season of MLB. TV Premium service come April 4 at no charge whatsoever, and all you need is a T-Mobile account.

The nation’s leading “Un-Carrier” still offers three unlimited everything lines for a modest monthly total of $100, taxes and fees included, and better yet, if you head over to a brick and mortar T-Mo store right now, you can even score a free iPhone 7.

This last deal comes with a few strings attached, of course, requiring you switch from a different operator to T-Mobile ONE service, as well as trade in an “eligible” device in perfect working condition.

Still, it’s pretty sweet you can just walk into a magenta-coated retail location, ditch your old iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge or S7 Active, and walk out with an iPhone 7 on the house, or $100 iPhone 7 Plus. Only until March 16, mind you.

Meanwhile, your gratis season-long MLB. TV Premium subscription can only be redeemed on Tuesday, April 4, from the always-giving T-Mobile Tuesdays app, including streaming rights for every out-of-market 2017 MLB game on your favorite “supported devices”, live game DVR, multi-game viewing, and other cool features. All in all, that’s a $113 value, plus a free subscription to MLB.com At Bat Premium, which is typically worth an extra $19.99. Swing and a home run!

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
T-Mobile
Source
T-Mobile Newsroom
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Deals, iOS, iPhone 7, MLB, MLB At Bat, MLB. TV Premium, News, switch, T-Mobile, T-Mobile Tuesdays, Trade-In
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).