Samsung UK confirms Nougat delays for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge while quality is reviewed
While we were busy trying to cope with an onslaught of interesting product announcements from the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, including a few new Samsung Galaxy stars, some old ones were supposed to make the jump to modern software.
Unfortunately, February came and went without Samsung managing to update a single Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+ or Note 5 unit to Android 7.0 Nougat, in Turkey or elsewhere. It turns out at least on British shores, and at least as far as the S6 and S6 Edge are concerned, the OS promotion was delayed around the official start of MWC 2017 for “quality review.”
The OEM’s local Twitter account handlers are to this day “unable to confirm when this update” will reach customers, merely promising it shall be “made available at the earliest opportunity”, as Samsung “remains committed to providing the highest quality software.”
Granted, stability and security trump delivery speed any day of the week, but this is getting beyond ridiculous. The world’s most popular smartphone manufacturer, an Android version that’s nearly seven months old, and the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are still the only models running build N?! Meanwhile, the low-cost Moto G4 is spreading the love as we speak.