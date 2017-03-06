Get a cheap GSM unlocked Galaxy S7 from eBay today, and look for Nougat updates on Verizon
Are you just about ready to give up on your dream of soon buying the remarkably attractive but presumably wildly expensive Galaxy S8, and settle right now for an aging, affordable yet still more than respectable S7?
It may look like you’re all out of luck, with T-Mobile’s sweet $360 deal no longer up for grabs, Samsung itself showing little generosity to Sprint subscribers, and the bulk of Best Buy’s special offers on the entire Galaxy S7 family, Active variant included, also terminated.
But eBay comes to the rescue of bargain-hunting Android power users, slashing 10 percent off all electronics purchases exceeding $200 today only. Just apply the “CGAMETECH10” coupon code to your order of an already discounted $425 Samsung Galaxy S7 Duos from top-rated seller never-msrp, and pay a measly $382.50 when all is said and done. With free nationwide shipping, and sales tax merely charged in the great state of Texas.
You’re obviously looking at an international factory unlocked model here, in your choice of two colors (black or gold), with GSM support and LTE connectivity onboard.
Elsewhere, the CDMA-locked Verizon versions of both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are finally beginning their ascent to Android 7.0 Nougat. As usual, Big Red is (a tad) late to the software update party, following T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint on the official build N bandwagon with seemingly standard UI tweaks, performance enhancements and fresh security patches. Better late than never, right?