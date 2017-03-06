LG V20 demand in Canada drives three carriers to sell phone

Just as carriers are announcing their availability for the LG G6, two large Canadian carriers are launching carriage for what will be the six-month-old LG V20.

Android Central was told by LG Canada that the reaction to the multimedia-focused phone has been very positive, even as the phone was only found at smaller networks like Videotron and Freedom Mobile.

“Announcing additional carrier partners for the LG V20 means supporting our consumer demands, which LG strives to achieve in every strategic decision,” said Shelly Walla, Brand Manager, Mobile Communications for LG Electronics Canada.

Bell and Rogers will be the V20’s big gets. Bell sub-brand FIDO is also getting the V20.