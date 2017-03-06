LG G6 pre-orders total 40,000 in four days in Korea

LG proudly touted 40,000 pre-orders for its all-new G6 in its native country.

That’s over four days of availability and there will be three more before sales officially start on March 10 at LG U+, SK Telecom and KT. And considering that the phone is the most expensive in LG’s G series, it seems like a pretty good clip.

Samsung is rumored to be tracking the G6’s sales performance. The company may adjust its Galaxy S8 pre-sales plans based on that information. Global release for the S8 is reported to be taking place on April 28.

Those LG G6 pre-orders are going to be interesting to watch with a global push date of April 7.