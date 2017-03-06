Phones

LG G6 pre-orders total 40,000 in four days in Korea

Contents
Advertisement

LG proudly touted 40,000 pre-orders for its all-new G6 in its native country.

That’s over four days of availability and there will be three more before sales officially start on March 10 at LG U+, SK Telecom and KT. And considering that the phone is the most expensive in LG’s G series, it seems like a pretty good clip.

Samsung is rumored to be tracking the G6’s sales performance. The company may adjust its Galaxy S8 pre-sales plans based on that information. Global release for the S8 is reported to be taking place on April 28.

Those LG G6 pre-orders are going to be interesting to watch with a global push date of April 7.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
67%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
LG
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, G6, Galaxy S8, Korea, LG, News, Pre-Orders, sales, Samsung
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.