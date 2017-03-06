Phones

Google Play Store celebrates fifth anniversary

Contents
Advertisement

Google debuted the Android Market back in October of 2008 to give its newly-commercialized mobile operating system an app store to compete with Apple’s App Store. But as Mountain View dipped into more media buckets, it decided to wrap together its stores for apps, music, video, books as well as background services for Google’s services for Android with a new, unified branding system.

On March 6, 2012, the Google Play Store launched.

It’s been five years to the day and Google is taking the time to celebrate by logging some pretty nifty stats:

  • 1 billion active users in 190 countries
  • 40 million songs
  • 5 million books
  • “millions of apps” and “more movies than ever”

And the company has topped it off with some all-time Top 5 lists on what the US has been downloading and installing.

Top Selling Songs

1. Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud

2. Lorde – Royals

3. Taylor Swift – Blank Space

4. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

5. Pharrell Williams – Happy 

Top Selling Albums

1. Adele – 25

2. Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)

3. Taylor Swift – 1989

4. Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

5. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

Top Selling Books

1. Fifty Shades of Grey, by E L James

2. The Hunger Games trilogy, by Suzanne Collins

3. A Game of Thrones, by George RR Martin

4. The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green

5. Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn

Top Selling Movies

1. The Interview

2. Frozen

3. Deadpool

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. Guardians of the Galaxy


Top Installed Apps

Downloads only. Does not include pre-installed apps on Android devices.

1. Facebook

2. Facebook Messenger

3. Pandora Radio

4. Instagram

5. Snapchat


Top Installed Games

1. Candy Crush Saga

2. Subway Surfers

3. Temple Run 2

4. Despicable Me

5. Clash of Clans

If only Google Play Edition phones were still a thing… or Android Silver.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android Market, App Store, Apps, Google, google play, Google Play Books, Google Play Games, Google Play Movies, Google Play Music, Google Play Services, Google Play Store, music, News
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.