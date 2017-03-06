Google Play Store celebrates fifth anniversary

Google debuted the Android Market back in October of 2008 to give its newly-commercialized mobile operating system an app store to compete with Apple’s App Store. But as Mountain View dipped into more media buckets, it decided to wrap together its stores for apps, music, video, books as well as background services for Google’s services for Android with a new, unified branding system.

On March 6, 2012, the Google Play Store launched.

It’s been five years to the day and Google is taking the time to celebrate by logging some pretty nifty stats:

1 billion active users in 190 countries

40 million songs

5 million books

“millions of apps” and “more movies than ever”

And the company has topped it off with some all-time Top 5 lists on what the US has been downloading and installing.

Top Installed Apps Downloads only. Does not include pre-installed apps on Android devices. 1. Facebook 2. Facebook Messenger 3. Pandora Radio 4. Instagram 5. Snapchat

If only Google Play Edition phones were still a thing… or Android Silver.