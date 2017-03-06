Galaxy S8 launch delayed one week to April 28; no cause mentioned
Samsung is reported to have changed up its Galaxy S8 release plans several times over the past few months. One of the latest whispers we got was that the chaebol was tracking down how its rival’s spring flagship, the LG G6, performed in the market to see if it needed to rush sales.
But new word from VentureBeat editor Evan Blass now claims that Samsung will move its global sales date for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ back one week to April 28. A source to Blass didn’t specify a reason for the delay.
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event remains queued for March 29 in New York. The G6 is expected to go commercial worldwide on April 7.
