Tablets

Alcatel PLUS 12 Hands-on: A lot for less (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Traditional slate-shaped tablets may not be coming back in style anytime soon (or, possibly, never), but convertible designs, with detachable keyboards, optional stylus accessories and LTE connectivity, are definitely making a greater and greater push for domination of the portable PC world.

The best thing about 2-in-1s nowadays is they can help more people than ever get work done on the move, covering many price points and market segments. The MWC 2017-unveiled Alcatel PLUS 12, for instance, is unlikely to cost as much as a Surface Pro 4 or iPad Pro, what with Intel Celeron inside, and a comparatively mediocre 1920 x 1080 11.6-inch touchscreen.

On the decidedly bright side, this still packs 4GB RAM, following in the footsteps of TCL’s smaller Alcatel-branded products with an overall premium build, elegant brushed finish at the back, as well as a versatile keyboard, seemingly offering a pleasant typing experience.

Of course, we have to refrain from more in-depth conclusions regarding durability, productivity and power until spending a little extra quality time with the Alcatel PLUS 12, its LTE-enabled keyboard attachment, and creativity-enhancing pen.

For now, we’re liking the design, the ports selection, and especially the “full” Windows 10 support.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Hands-on, MWC, MWC 2017, News, PLUS 12, Preview, TCL, Video, windows, Windows 10
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).