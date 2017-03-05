Will the Sony Xperia XZ Premium ship starting May 7?

Sony has a challenge on its hands in improving upon the rather rough look that we got at MWC this year. The Xperia XZ Premium was named the phone of the show, you know? Combine messy pre-production software with the fight to obtain the Snapdragon 835 and it seems like we’re due for a good wait — we speculated on the latest episode of the Pocketnow Weekly that it could ship as late as Q3 or early Q4, though the latter is a bit ridiculous to think of.

Nevertheless, there’s word out of Clove Technology in the UK that the retailer is pre-selling the phone for £645 right now. The only SKU available comes in Deepsea Black and has 64GB of flash storage.

There’s no official indication of a sales or official pre-sales date, but the date mentioned in media renders of Sunday, May 7 does seem possible — it falls behind the April launches of the three other new Xperia devices, remains in the “late spring” timeframe.

Of course, just because there’s a date on a picture doesn’t mean we’re fully certain it will be announced as such nor are we assured shipments to come soon afterward.