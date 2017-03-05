Republic Wireless, US Moto G4 gets Android Nougat
Android Nougat haws finally get around to the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in the US. It’s been around for Indian units since October (mostly since December), but alas, the spread has been incredibly slow since then.
Well, it’s been five months and we’re only now getting word that Republic Wireless and Motorola in the US are both pushing out the update. Most of it features the basic Android 7.0 package of improved Doze power management, multi-window view and quick app switching, along with behind the scenes tweaks.
More personality can be inserted into the phone with lock screen wallpapers different from the home screen wallpaper. There’s also a new Moto action which allows users to swipe to shrink the screen for one-handed usage. The Moto G4 Plus’s fingerprint sensor also gets the ability to lock the phone.
Republic Wireless discloses that the build number to look out for is NPJ25.93-13 and that it will come with the December 2016 Android security patch level.