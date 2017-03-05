Phones

Nokia 6 hands-on at MWC, featuring Nokia 3 and Nokia 5

HMD Global’s revival of Nokia’s most popular dummy phone, the 3310, took a mere 30 seconds of its keynote at MWC 2017, but gained the most minutes of coverage from the press outlets, Pocketnow included.

Well, our Jaime Rivera didn’t just do a 3310 video, but he cut one up to make sure that you knew about the all-new Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the new-to-you Nokia 6. All of them are mid-ranger devices with competitive pricing, the latter one just spreading outside of the Chinese market.

The bulk of your paying appeal goes toward the streamlined designs and a pure Android experience with an untouched stock UI and faster software updates.

Check out the video above for more information on each model.

