The MWC 2017 wrap-up we would’ve done in Barcelona, but… | #PNWeekly 242

We could’ve wrapped this show up neatly in Barcelona and everything would be nice for the weekend. But when plans don’t come about, your rest time comes falling apart. And you know what? We like that challenge here at Pocketnow.

Sony has the best phone of MWC, Lenovo’s Motorola has some okay phones and is BlackBerry really going to be okay with the KEYone? Top it off with our star LG and the hulk that is Huawei and you’ve got a hefty podcast — so hefty, we decided to call in the reinforcements: Enobong Etteh from Booredatwork.

Make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the our video recorded at 11:05am Eastern on March 4th coming shortly, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

You can continue the mobile tech discussion by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter or shoot an email with your thoughts and questions to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 242

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

March 4, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

MWC 2017 Happened

(00:08:05)

6:15 | Are the Moto G5 and G5 Plus outmoded mid-rangers?

17:49 | The BlackBerry KEYone is a keystone in struggling efforts

36:57 | No Galaxy S8, so have the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3

44:18 | Four Sony Xperia phones, no hope for the XZ Premium?

54:40 | A little playtime with the LG G6

1:05:48 | Huawei P10, Huawei Watch 2: aesthetics challenges

