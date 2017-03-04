KGI: iPhone 8 keeps Lightning, but utilizes USB-C cable, fast charging
The iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will still have the Lightning connector, but what might be on the other end of some cables will be for a limited purpose. That’s according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo, who wrote an investment note with stipulations in contradiction to a Wall Street Journal report about the future iPhones.
Apple, just like its Android OEM counterparts, could implement the USB Power Delivery specification to quickly charge its upcoming devices with a special cable and adapter. However, it has an interest in keeping Lightning, its smaller port size and steady Made for iPhone accessories licensing fees.
The iPhone 8 is expected to employ two separate cells for its battery to aid in quick charging.
