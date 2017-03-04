The iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will still have the Lightning connector, but what might be on the other end of some cables will be for a limited purpose. That’s according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo, who wrote an investment note with stipulations in contradiction to a Wall Street Journal report about the future iPhones.

Apple, just like its Android OEM counterparts, could implement the USB Power Delivery specification to quickly charge its upcoming devices with a special cable and adapter. However, it has an interest in keeping Lightning, its smaller port size and steady Made for iPhone accessories licensing fees.

The iPhone 8 is expected to employ two separate cells for its battery to aid in quick charging.