We know that Apple has re-equipped its year-old iPhone 6s with new flash memory chips and is selling them at reduced prices. What we didn’t know is that the iPhone 6 is getting its third pair of legs, this time in Taiwan.

Taiwan Mobile is opening up reservations for the special edition iPhone 6 (2017) in its 32GB configuration — quite odd as, like the iPhone 6s, the original iPhone 6 came in 16GB and 64GB configurations and not one anywhere in between — and only in the gold color.

Sales officially kick off Monday, March 6. The carrier is selling the “cheapest iPhone ever” with promotional unlimited data service plans at its usual monthly rates for 24 or 30 months. The price of the device will depend on the plan rate and added-on discounts, but ranges from free to $255.

9to5Mac reports that one online carrier in China also has the slightly revamped phone. It’s not clear how large the scope of availability will be for this oddity, but with Apple’s brand cache still strong on dated products, this could be a pretty good, decently-sized alternative to the tiny iPhone SE to some.